The next big thing in the smartphone world is undoubtedly 5G connectivity and Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo is betting big on it. At Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019 today, Allen WU, Oppo's Vice President and President of Global Sales, confirmed the arrival of its much-anticipated smartphone Reno 3 Pro. Allen also hinted that Oppo would launch its upcoming flagship device by the beginning of 2020.

Through its official Twitter handle, Oppo has hinted to launch a pro-level smartphone on December 10, 2019. The company haven't mentioned about the device they are about to unleash, but the hint offers enough clue that the upcoming smartphone would be the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Both the Oppo Reno 3 and the other undisclosed device (which Allen hinted today) would come powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 765G SoC. The SnapDragon 765G would offer superior 5G connectivity and immersive gaming experience and be featured in the premium level handsets. Meaning the Oppo Reno 3 and its upcoming flagship would offer 5G connectivity and target the premium level market multi tasking users and gamers.

Specification

OPPO vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen had teased the design aspect of the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The tweet confirmed it would come with an all-glass design and measure 7.7mm to claim the thinnest 5G smartphone in its price range and pack a 4,025 mAh battery.

Later Brian also tipped, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will weigh less than 180g and would come powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The S765G SoC would integrate a new homemade SnapDragon X52 modem-RF system to offer dual-mode 5G connectivity and incredible gaming experience.

If rumours are to be believed, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will house a 32MP selfie camera on the front, while it would pack quad-camera settings featuring a 60MP primary lens. The smartphone would run on the Android 10 powered ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. It would be available in an 8GB RAM+ 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

Availability in Singapore

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is expected to be available at the Singapore market by the third week of December, while the other Oppo flagship would roll out in Q1, 2020.