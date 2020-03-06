Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Friday launched two new 5G smartphones -- Find X2 and X2 Pro -- globally in Europe. OPPO Find X2 Pro price is set at 1,199 euros while the regular OPPO Find X2 will cost 999 euros and both the smartphones will go on sale in Europe from early May.

"To deliver a holistic 5G experience to our users, OPPO is constantly innovating all aspects of our products - from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design. The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era," Brian Shen, Vice President and the President of Global Marketing at OPPO, said in a statement.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED Ultra Vision Screen with a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

The device comes with a triple camera setup that comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera with support for 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The rear camera setup includes dual optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording at 60 fps.

There is also a 32MP IMX616 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes dual optical image stabilisation, contrast detection autofocus and 4K video recording at 60 fps. The phone houses a 4,260mAh battery and it is the first phone from the company to support up to 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X2 gets the same 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display as the Pro model as well as the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC paired with 12GB.

The only difference here is the storage capacity, instead of 512GB storage, the Find X2 comes with 256GB internal storage. The device comes with a slightly different camera setup compared to the Pro variant. The main sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom support. There is also a 32MP selfie camera much like the Pro model. The device houses a 4,200mAh battery and also supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.