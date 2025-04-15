A fresh political tempest is brewing in Washington. The effort is called "Operation Anti-King," and it is gaining steam among Democratic lawmakers and grassroots activists. It's targeted at President Donald Trump, who is back in power for the second term on Jan. 20. Since then, critics say he's been acting less like a democratic leader than a monarch.

The word "impeachment" has been avoided for months, but it is now being said more freely. And supporters of the effort say Trump is threatening democracy, violating the Constitution and undermining the rule of law.

Trump has been declining in the polls, particularly after a tariffs scandal set economic alarm bells ringing. Protests have surged across the country, demanding that elected officials take action. The time to be silent, many citizens and lawmakers say, is past.

Democratic lawmakers are joining the chorus. Representatives Al Green of Texas and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have long warned about Trump's actions. Now, the roster of names is expanding. Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon recently declared, "Donald Trump's cruel, chaotic and unlawful actions have put our democracy in jeopardy. I will not sit back and let it be destroyed. Impeachment is necessary."

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon said as much, adding, "He is violating constitutional rights and ignoring the rule of law." Others, like Sam Liccardo, Maxine Waters, Shri Thanedar annnnnnnd Hank Johnson share this sentiment.

Volunteers across the country are supporting the public campaign. Protesters have flooded the streets in numerous states. They are urging Congress to take action before further damage is done. Operation Anti-King is their last stand, an effort to save the Constitution.

TV host Chris Hayes stoked the flames during an MSNBC interview. He added, "We cannot sit back and act as if this is normal. Trump's behavior is 100 percent disdainful of the rule of law. There is no other way to restore trust in our system than to remove a lawless president.'

The legal route to impeachment is straightforward. House Rule IX permits any member of Congress to bring forth a resolution on issues impacting the dignity of the House. These shall all be responded to in two days of legislative. Impeachment was described by Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as essential for "crimes that relate to the public," for "offenses that affect the public interest."

Trump's slate of allegations includes ignoring Congress's powers of the Purse, First Amendment violations, threats against political opponents, undermining judges, bribery, threats to allied states and even the facilitation of the use of torture abroad.

And the expert consensus is that these charges are serious enough to warrant impeachment. One report on MSNBC cautioned, "The longer we delay impeachment, the worse it is. It is a sign of weakness and disrupts the constitutional order."

Despite the rising calls, Trump remains defiant. He denies all charges and says the movement was politically motivated. His backers say Democrats are weaponizing impeachment to reclaim control. But Operation Anti-King is not about to let up.

As battle lines are drawn, one question looms — will Democrats continue with impeachment, or will the movement lose steam under pressure? With tensions high and the stakes even higher, America may once again be on a path toward a historic showdown in Congress.