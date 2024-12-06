OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pro with Advanced AI Tools and Major Model Upgrades, Check subscription price and what it offers

OpenAI has launched a premium subscription tier, ChatGPT Pro, introducing exclusive access to advanced features and tools. Priced at $200 per month (approximately £158), the subscription offers unlimited use of GPT-4o, advanced voice mode, and the enhanced OpenAI o1 Pro Mode.

The new o1 Pro Mode uses additional computing resources to solve complex tasks like intricate coding, scientific reasoning, and advanced mathematics. It is designed for professionals seeking powerful AI-driven solutions to address sophisticated challenges.

For those not requiring advanced capabilities, the ChatGPT Plus plan, priced at $20 per month (around £16), remains available. It offers early access to new features and models but does not include o1 Pro Mode.

Stable Version of o1 Model Released

Alongside ChatGPT Pro, OpenAI has rolled out the stable version of its o1 model. This update replaces the earlier o1-preview version, initially launched as a limited preview under the code name "Strawberry" in September.

The new o1 model brings significant advancements in problem-solving. It excels at complex, multistep tasks in fields such as science, coding, and mathematics. The model also features improved speed and accuracy. Additionally, its ability to analyze and reason with images marks a breakthrough in AI-driven solutions. Users can now experience quicker, more concise, and precise responses.

The o1 model is currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. Enterprise and educational users will gain access next week.

Livestream Events and Exciting Announcements

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced a series of livestream events over the next 12 days, starting on December 5 at 10 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. IST). These events will unveil new tools and features, including the much-anticipated Sora AI, a text-to-video tool.

Altman expressed his excitement in a post on X, saying, "We've got some great stuff to share—hope you enjoy! Merry Christmas." He hinted at a mix of significant launches and smaller updates, sparking interest among the AI community.

The livestreams will showcase OpenAI's latest advancements and provide demonstrations of cutting-edge tools designed to enhance AI applications across industries.

Future of AI Innovation

OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT Pro and the stable o1 model signals a step forward in artificial intelligence. These updates cater to users with varying needs, from casual AI enthusiasts to professionals tackling complex tasks.

With tools like o1 Pro Mode and the promise of upcoming innovations, OpenAI continues to lead the way in AI-powered problem-solving and creativity.

Users can subscribe to the new ChatGPT Pro tier or stay tuned for more updates through OpenAI's livestream series. The future of AI innovation looks brighter than ever.