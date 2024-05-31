OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Edu: Advanced AI Tool Aims to Transform University Learning, Research, and Campus Operations

Since ChatGPT's debut in 2022, students have increasingly used AI for projects and assignments. Now, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Edu, a version tailored for universities to "responsibly" deploy AI for students, faculty, researchers, and campus operations.

Before ChatGPT Edu, universities like Oxford, Texas at Austin, and Columbia were using ChatGPT Enterprise. Observing its success, OpenAI decided to launch the education-focused version.

Powered by GPT-4o, ChatGPT Edu can analyze text and images and use advanced tools like data analysis. It aids in personalized tutoring, resume reviews, grant writing for researchers, and grading for faculty. OpenAI praised university partners for their innovative AI uses on campuses.

ChatGPT Edu excels in text interpretation, coding, and math. It offers advanced features like data analytics, web browsing, and document summarization. Universities can create custom GPTs for specific needs and share them within their networks. ChatGPT Edu also supports over 50 languages and has higher message limits than the free version.

For example, Wharton University students used a GPT trained on course materials to complete their final reflection assignments, enhancing their learning experience.