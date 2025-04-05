'Oops!' Trump Posts Explosive Drone Footage of Houthi Strike: 'No More Attacks on Us!

In a move reminiscent of previous U.S. military actions against Houthi rebels, former President Donald Trump posted a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, purportedly showing a U.S. airstrike eliminating a group of Houthi fighters in Yemen. The black-and-white footage, seemingly captured from a drone, depicts individuals gathered in a circle before a sudden explosion engulfs the area. Trump captioned the video, "These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!" ​

This development follows a series of U.S. military operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have been accused of disrupting maritime trade in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the Houthis have intensified attacks on commercial vessels, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. ​

In response, the U.S. has conducted numerous airstrikes aimed at degrading the Houthis' operational capabilities. Notably, on January 12, 2024, the U.S. and the UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen following a series of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. These strikes targeted radar systems, air defense systems, and missile storage and launch sites. ​

In recent weeks, U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. These actions were in response to repeated Houthi attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea. The Houthi group, which controls large areas of Yemen, has targeted U.S. and allied vessels as part of its support for Palestinians in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the Associated Press, a U.S. airstrike last Wednesday hit rebel-held areas in Yemen, reportedly killing six people. The Houthis claim that the total death toll from recent American attacks stands at 67.

Trump's video post followed another round of strikes. He described the Houthis as threats to international trade and safety, saying their attacks on American ships had caused chaos in key maritime routes like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Late last month, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman and other American naval ships. The U.S. has since stepped up its military action in the region.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran's influence has been weakened by these targeted strikes. "They've taken out critical members who were launching strikes on naval ships and commercial vessels," she said. "This operation will continue until freedom of navigation is fully restored."

Trump's post comes as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran. He warned that the Houthis "will never sink our ships again," calling their actions piracy and terrorism.

In response to the violence, the U.S. State Department recently announced new sanctions on people and companies tied to Houthi funding. The sanctions target financial agents and firms allegedly helping fund the group's military efforts.

Earlier in March, the Houthis shot down a U.S. Reaper drone, leading to more American retaliation. Despite Iran's denial of arming the group, several investigations and seizures have shown that weapons used by the Houthis likely came from Tehran.

A strange twist occurred before the latest airstrikes when National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reportedly added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a secure chat group by mistake. The chat was being used to plan military operations in Yemen. The error raised concerns about potential leaks of classified information.

Experts also noted that Houthi attacks appear to avoid vessels from nations like China and Saudi Arabia. This suggests that the group carefully chooses its targets and avoids confrontation with certain countries.

The Houthis belong to Yemen's Zaidi Shia minority and have been in conflict with Yemen's internationally recognized government for years. The ongoing war has drawn in several outside powers, including Iran and the United States.

The situation remains volatile, with no signs of the conflict ending soon. Trump's social media post has only added fuel to the fire as U.S. involvement deepens in one of the Middle East's most dangerous flashpoints.