British bombshell and OnlyFans adult star Demi Rose is a stunner when it comes to making heads turn on the internet. The Birmingham-born model has left little to the imagination of her fans with an NFSW update on her official Instagram handle.

Demi Rose, 25, posted a naked photo of herself where she is seen lying on the grass to pose for the racy snap. The latest eye-popping picture of the British model has garnered much attention from fans worldwide including from followers on the adult site OnlyFans. Rose posted the picture to announce that she is offering her exclusive adult videos and photos from her OnlyFans account for free.

Sharing her nude picture on Instagram, Rose captioned, "OF saw it first, but now I am pleased to announce that you can now subscribe to my page COMPLETELY FREE.. Check my website in my bio under "exclusive content" and join my page, I can't wait for you to see." Well, this isn't the first time Demi Rose making fans go gaga on the internet.

She has often left fans drooling on the internet for her sizzling photos and videos on Instagram ever since her debut on the social media platform. The model is also known for her insane curves and is often referred to as the British Kim Kardashian for having an hourglass figure like that of the Kardashians.

How much Did Demi Rose Charge for Exclusive Content on OnlyFans?

Apart from modeling and doing fashion photoshoots for some of the biggies in the fashion industry, Rose is making money by selling her hot and exclusive content on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, which gained much attention during the lockdown.

Much like others who use the subscription service, Rose also used the platform to charge fans for access to her X-rated photos and videos in tiers – $22.22 per month or a package for six months at $119.99.

While many thought "OnlyFans" is a platform for sex workers, people would be surprised to learn that it also has a list of celebrity users such as the pregnant Cardi B, former Disney star Bella Thorne, Danniella Westbrook and many other celebrities including rapper and Demi Rose's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans have engaged with Demi Rose's nude photo on Instagram racking over 800,000 likes and views within a short time since it was uploaded online. Rose, who is a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, has been working as a model for eight years.

She recently revealed that she grew up being bullied. "I always wanted to get into modeling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn't have many friends at all," Rose stated.