American bombshell Ana Cheri's 4th of July snap in a racy American flag swimsuit is making heads turn on Instagram. The diva, who often likes to flaunt her toned figure in sultry revealing outfits have left fans drooling with her latest social media update.

Cheri's racy photo to celebrate the 4th of July on Instagram is irresistible to the eyes. The eye-popping photo of the American model and influencer has garnered much attention on the photo-sharing platform. The American flag swimsuit barely covered Cheri's massive cleavage leaving much of her breasts popping out of the tiny bra.

Cheri's sexy photo has racked up over 113,072 likes and views since it was uploaded online. The model, 33, decided to delight her followers on Instagram with the risque update on the occasion of America's 245th birthday. As American's celebrated the day with fireworks, Ana Cheri created fireworks with her own raunchy photo update on the social media platform.

The OnlyFans star left little to the imagination of her fans with the risque snap. And this isn't the first time Cheri making fans go gaga with her sultry picture. Cheri has raised temperatures for many hot photoshoots on Instagram.

Sharing the hot photo in a sexy swimsuit with a backdrop of the swimming pool, Ana Cheri captioned, "Happy 4th of July! Be safe and have fun." Many fans shared their thoughts and posted fire emojis to express their feelings about the eye-popping photo. One of Cheri's fans took a chance to ask, "When will you start acting?" Well, only Ana Cheri can tell.

Ana Cheri's OnlyFans Account Has "Free Subscription"

Cheri is a stripper for "OnlyFans", the adult site which gained much attention during lockdown this year. The social media influencer cum fitness enthusiast is currently allowing fans to subscribe to her hot and exclusive content on the X-rated site for free. Ana Cheri's hot photos and sexy videos on the adult site have attracted hundreds and thousands of fans. Cheri's "OnlyFans" account has over 892,600 likes.

American model Ana Cheri is also a businesswoman, who has launched her own clothing line known as "Cheri Fit." She is married to Ben Moreland. Cheri grabbed the spotlight after featuring in the famous Playboy magazine. Ever since her Playboy gig, Cheri has been in the limelight for her modelling career.