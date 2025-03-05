OnlyFans Star Amouranth Survives Violent Home Invasion, Shoots at Armed Robbers

Popular OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa, 31, was violently attacked in her home by armed robbers demanding her cryptocurrency holdings. The terrifying incident unfolded early Sunday morning, with Amouranth fighting back and reportedly shooting one of the intruders.

The social media star, who has 6.2 million Twitch followers, shared details of the harrowing ordeal on X, posting security footage and describing her injuries. "I believe I shot one of them ... I'm covered in blood but only some of it is mine," she wrote.

Robbers Break In, Hold Amouranth at Gunpoint

According to Amouranth, three masked men forced their way into her bedroom. They pistol-whipped her and demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts. "They beat me ... the pummeling felt like it would never end," she recounted. The assailants handed her a phone and ordered her to log in while holding a gun to her head.

Instead of complying immediately, she cleverly used the device to send an urgent tweet: "I'm being too robbed at gunpoint." Her husband, who saw the message, quickly prepared to defend her.

Dramatic Escape Caught on Camera

Security footage shows Amouranth leading the attackers into a building on her property. There, her husband was waiting, armed with a pistol. The video captures two gunshots, followed by the robbers fleeing in panic. Amouranth later claimed she fired at least one shot herself and may have hit one of them. "There was a trail of blood left on my property," she noted.

Police arrived shortly after, with footage showing their vehicles parked outside her home. The Houston Police Officers' Union later confirmed the attack, stating that Amouranth was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robbers Targeted Crypto Wealth

Investigators believe the attackers may have targeted Amouranth after she publicly shared her cryptocurrency fortune. Last November, she posted a screenshot of her Bitcoin and Ethereum balances, asking her followers for advice on whether to sell or hold her $20 million in digital assets.

While police continue searching for the suspects, Amouranth has remained active online. In a surprising move, she dropped the subscription fee for her OnlyFans account for 30 days. "I already got robbed ... might as well let you back in for free," she joked.

The case remains under investigation.