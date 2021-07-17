OnlyFans Creator Posts Videos of Herself Masturbating Using Produce at NC Restaurant She Worked at as Manager, Placed on Leave

An OnlyFans creator has been placed on leave after recording sexually explicit videos of herself at the Rocky Mount, North Carolina restaurant where she worked as a restaurant manager and posting them online.

Christen Colbert's explicit videos came to light after a Rocky Mount resident alerted local news outlet WRAL News of the clips posted on OnlyFans – a subscription-based platform where people pay a fee to view a creator's sexual content.

Colbert Identified After Posting a Video Stimulating Herself with a Banana

Colbert has an OnlyFans account under the name Amberly Trishelle and charges users a monthly fee of $10 for access to her X-rated photos and videos.

One of the Colbert's videos posted on the website showed her masturbating with a banana. A viewer noticed that she appeared to be filming from inside the office of a local restaurant named Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar and recognized Colbert as the manager of the establishment.

A Japanese restaurant menu is visible in one of the videos, along with security cameras showing the interior of the restaurant. The viewer told WRAL that "their biggest concern was the woman's sexual use of a banana, which is served on the restaurant's menu in its cinnamon banana dessert."

Colbert Placed on Leave

On Friday, the restaurant's owner, Joon Lee, who has owned the restaurant for more than two decades, said he had no knowledge of the videos but after viewing them, he confirmed that they were filmed in his office and Colbert has been working as the manager at the business for 15 years.

Lee added that Colbert has since been placed on leave until the next steps are determined. He also told WRAL that Colbert admitted to filming the videos and noted that she consumed the banana afterwards.

A state Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said that all of the bananas in the restaurant have been thrown out and that the Nash County Health Department would be working with Lee to make sure "other action deemed appropriate" was taken.