Onlyfans' Bella Thorne Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, How Did Italian Singer Propose to Her?

Bella Thorne and her longtime boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo are finally engaged. Bella, who recently grabbed the spotlight for venturing into the adult business through Onlyfans, is soon going to marry her Italian boyfriend. On Saturday the 23-year-old actress' Italian lover shared a picture flaunting the engagement ring on Bella's finger. "She said YES @bellathorne," he captioned it. Onlyfans debutante Thorne shared showed-off her pear-shaped diamond ring on her Instagram story video in which she tells "love you so much," to Mascolo, who is seen holding the camera.

It's been almost two years since Bella Thorne started dating her now-fiance Mascolo. The couple was first linked in April 2019, after her break-up with Mod Sun, with whom she had an open relationship. Wedding bells are ringing for the couple as they officially announced a celebration on social media. "A celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo says at the end of the video posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, this was expected from fans a few weeks back as the Onlyfans model Thorne previously teased fans with several wedding ring emojis on Instagram. In January the diva shared a photo of her beau Mascolo along with a caption. "big announcement coming soon," and added, "I'm so happy."

How Mascolo proposed to Bella Thorne

Mascolo revealed that he proposed to Bella Thorne on the set of their upcoming movie. The Famous in Love star was surprised to see Mascolo's proposal letter on the back of a script of their movie. "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie...." the Italian singer wrote in his Instagram story. "At the end of the last scene, she was at the monitor watching with the director and .. surprise," he said, according to reports.

When did Bella Thorne Join Onlyfans?

Bella Thorne stripped down for a very racy video to announce her debut on the X-rated website 'OnlyFans' in August last year. The Infamous American actor flaunted her figure wearing a white bikini as she came out of a pool soaking wet. In another snap, she was seen sporting a necklace with the word 'Sex' spelt out in diamonds while putting her cleavage on display. Bella born Annabella Avery Thorne is an actor, dancer, singer, and model. She is famous for her role as Cece Jones on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up" for three seasons starting from 2010 to 2013.