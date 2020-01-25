OnePlus has always been known as the disruptive brand that once claimed the title of the "flagship killer" for offering flagship smartphone features at not-so-flagship prices. Although OnePlus has equipped its phones with the latest and greatest of flagship processors and more than sufficient RAM since the beginning, the company has been shying away from including a particular feature that we see other flagship smartphones gracefully sporting for at least the past two years.

The feature in question, wireless charging, has been around on smartphones for quite some time. It has been around since 2015 back when Samsung had included the feature in its Galaxy S6.

OnePlus 8 Pro could let you charge it like a pro

It is commonly thought that OnePlus has been hesitant to include wireless charging support in its phones mainly for cost-cutting to keep its phone prices down, but all that could change with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series later this year.

If the latest rumor about OnePlus' upcoming phones is to be believed, the Chinese company could finally launch its first ever device with wireless charging this year.

The information comes from tipster Max J who posted a tweet hinting that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro could include support for wireless charging.

The tweet carries the image of what looks to be a phone with a punch hole display charging wirelessly on a wireless charging pad.

Although the tipster does not mention the OnePlus 8 Pro name, the caption "Charge like a Pro" hints at the possibility of the feature being exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro model. The punch hole display is also a hint at the OnePlus 8 Pro since the phone is expected to ditch the pop-up camera of its predecessor in favor of a punch hole display.

The regular OnePlus 8 will most probably lack wireless charging support, as per numerous reports.

Earlier rumors of wireless charging support

This isn't the first time the OnePlus 8 Pro has been rumored to offer wireless charging support. Another prominent leaker, @OnLeaks, who had leaked the first renders of the OnePlus 8 last year has also suggested that the phone will come with wireless charging support.

'Wireless charging is too slow'

OnePlus has been said on numerous occasions that the reason for it refraining from adding wireless charging support to its phones is because it felt that the technology is "far inferior" compared to its wired fast-charging technology called Warp Charge (previously Dash charge).

In a recent interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said he finds wireless charging "too slow" and "just not worth it" compared to the company's fast-charging wired solution. However, many believe that OnePlus simply didn't add the feature to cut costs of manufacturing. But it doesn't make enough sense especially when OnePlus is increasing the prices of its phones with each generation. The OnePlus 7T starts at $599, and the iPhone XR with wireless charging support starts at $649, and the iPhone 8 which again has wireless charging comes is currently available at $449.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro along with a first of its kind lite model called the OnePlus 8 Lite in May this year.