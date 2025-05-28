One-Month-Old Mauled to Death by Pet Dog in Queens as Parents Slept

A one-month-old girl was mauled to death by the family dog in Queens, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

An investigation into the fatal dog attack is underway at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, where the tragic incident took place inside a 6th floor apartment unit.

Child was Sleeping Between Her Mother and Her Boyfriend when She was Attacked by a German Shepherd-Pitbull Mix

A police source told NBC New York that the mother of the child called 911, claiming the baby girl was sleeping in bed between her and her boyfriend. When the couple woke up, they allegedly saw their German shepherd-pit bull mix puppy attacking the infant.

The dog had jumped on the bed and started biting the girl's face, according to the law enforcement source. Officers said they arrived at the apartment on the upper level of a building between 12th Street and 41st Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

They found 1-month-old unconscious at the time, but she later died. The medical examiner was at the scene Tuesday.

Neighbors Reported Dog Roaming Around Building Unrestricted in the Weeks Leading Up to the Attack

Distraught neighbors said police had visited the apartment for some type of disturbance over the past weeks. They also said a dog that looked like a pit bull was at times roaming around the building unrestricted.

"Cops was always in this building because of them, so I'm not surprised," Norvil said. "I seen the dog. He was never on a leash, I know that much."

No arrests have been made yet. It was not known whether the mother or the man living with her had been questioned by police in connection to the girl's death. Police are yet to identify the infant.