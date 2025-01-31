Once the Sexiest Tennis Star, Anna Kournikova's Wheelchair Appearance Raises Concern

Once hailed as the sexiest tennis player in the world, Anna Kournikova made a rare public appearance in Miami, but it wasn't her return to the spotlight that grabbed attention—it was her being seen in a wheelchair. The 43-year-old former tennis star, known for her beauty and skills on the court, was spotted at Bal Harbour Shops on January 25, 2025, raising concerns about her health.

Photos published by Hello! magazine showed Kournikova wearing an orthopedic boot as she was pushed in a wheelchair by a companion. She was accompanied by her daughters, Lucy, 7, and Mary, 4. The reason for her use of a wheelchair remains unknown, but the orthopedic boot suggests she may have suffered a significant injury or undergone surgery. Adding to the concern, her right pinky finger was wrapped in a pink bandage.

Kournikova, who retired from professional tennis at just 21 due to persistent injuries, has largely stayed out of the public eye. She had a brief but impactful career, with injuries ultimately cutting it short. Despite her early exit from the sport, her fame never faded, as she remained a global icon known for her stunning looks and celebrity status.

Her struggles with injuries date back to her professional career. She faced a left foot stress fracture in 2001 that forced her to withdraw from 12 tournaments, including major events like Wimbledon and the French Open. Though she made a strong comeback in 2002, injuries continued to plague her. A sprained back at the Australian Open in 2003 further derailed her career, forcing her to withdraw from multiple events. Her final WTA match ended in disappointment when she pulled out of the first round due to a left adductor strain.

Following her tennis career, Kournikova shifted her focus to family life with her longtime partner, singer Enrique Iglesias. The couple, who have been together since meeting on the set of Iglesias' "Escape" music video in 2001, have kept their relationship largely private. They share three children—twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and their youngest daughter, Mary, 4.

Despite her retirement, Kournikova's name continues to spark intrigue. Her latest public appearance has fueled speculation about her current health condition. Fans and media alike are eager to know if she will address the reason behind her use of a wheelchair and whether this marks a temporary setback or a more serious issue.

In past interviews, Kournikova has spoken about the difficulties of leaving the sport behind, saying her back problems became so severe that simple tasks, like tying her shoes, became excruciating. She once admitted that adjusting to life without tennis was both difficult and frightening, as the sport had defined her identity since childhood.

With her latest outing making headlines, many are hoping for an update on her condition. While Kournikova has remained tight-lipped, her unexpected appearance in a wheelchair has undoubtedly left fans concerned about her well-being.