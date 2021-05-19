Once 'Pansexual', Demi Lovato Now Says Her Gender Identity is 'Non-Binary'

Demi Lovato has been on a journey of self-realization for quite a while now and it seems she has made another discovery about herself as she came out as non-binary. Lovato shared a video with her fans on social media through which she announced that she will use the pronouns they/them from now onwards.

Earlier during an interview, the American pop sensation had opened up about being pansexual. Lovato gave details about her sexual orientation and said she spoke about how she has reconciled with it. Lovato shared the video clip alongside a lengthy Instagram caption, as part of the first episode of their podcast series 4D with Demi Lovato.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you... you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between," said "I Love Me" singer on Instagram.

Lovato said they don't want to be seen as an 'expert or spokesperson,' and that sharing the news with their fans has 'opened up another level of vulnerability.' Non-binary people don't identify as male or female and tend not to conform to gender norms of either.

Demi said they came to understand and realize their gender identity after a year of "healing and self-reflective work." Lovato, 28, said: "Using they/them as pronouns best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression." Well, Lovato is not the only one to make such a revelation about her sexuality. Many celebrities have opened up about being attracted to more than one gender in the past.

Celebrities Who Are Bisexual, Non-binary, Pansexual or Lesbian

Singer Kehlani came out in 2021. In 2018, while interacting with her fans, the singer talked about identifying as queer. "I'm queer. Not bi, not straight. I'm attracted to women, men REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people," she wrote on her official social media account.

Bella Thorne came out as bisexual after kissing her brother's ex-girlfriend on Snapchat. The former Disney star turned OnlyFans model responded to a fan's question on social media about whether or not she identifies as bisexual with a simple, "Yes."

"Baby, I'm Jealous" singer Bebe Rexha said her sexuality is fluid. She likes to date "whoever inspires" her. The singer had recently revealed that she has fallen in love with a girl before, however, her past relationships with women have been 'too emotional.'