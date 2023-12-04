Omid Scobie's UK Agent Sent Draft Manuscript With Names of Two 'Racist Royals' for Dutch Translation as Palace Contemplates Taking Legal Action

Omid Scobie's UK representative allegedly forwarded a draft manuscript of "Endgame," identifying the two people referred to as the "royal racists," for translation into Dutch. The disclosure unveils the inconsistency in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "cheerleader-in-chief's" weasel words that he "never submitted a book that had those names in it."

According to a source cited by The Times, United Talent Agency had previously sent a draft version of the book to the publisher Xander Uitgevers, and this version included the two names in question. Nevertheless, a final proof of the 400-page book was subsequently sent. However, it is understood that the translator had been working from an earlier draft.

Major Goof Up

This comes as it emerged that Buckingham Palace is reportedly considering taking legal action after King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as the senior royals allegedly involved in remarks about Archie's skin color before his birth.

Scobie, 42, has declined to offer an apology to Charles and Kate Middleton for the unfortunate incident that led to the removal of the controversial book from shelves in the Netherlands.

Despite facing criticism, the embattled author has dismissed the backlash, claiming that the names were already widely known. He shifted the blame to the Dutch publisher, saying, "I never submitted a book that had those names in it."

However, Dutch translator Saskia Peeters maintained that the names of Charles and Kate were indeed in the book.

Speaking to MailOnline from her home in Arnhem on Thursday, she said, "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me."

"The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."

The second translator, Nellie Keukelaar-van Rijsbergern, later told to The Sun: "We are professionals, and we've done this for years, both of us. It's unfair."

Blame game Continues

Initially, Scobie blamed a 'translation error." Anke Roelen, the managing director of the publisher Xander, mentioned that a corrected edition of the book would be available again on shelves on December 8, attributing the removal to "an error."

Piers Morgan ridiculed Scobie's excuse during a diatribe against the journalist favored by the Sussexes.

The ex-Good Morning Britain host then disclosed during his Talk TV show, "Piers Morgan: Uncensored," that Charles and Kate were named in the book. However, Morgan clarified that he did not believe the allegations of "racist comments."

He said: "Because I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the Royal Family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it."

In his appearance on BBC's flagship Newsnight program, Scobie said he was "hurt" and "frustrated" by the week's events. However, he declined to offer an apology to the royals involved, saying, "It's not for me to apologize because I still want to know what's happened."

Buckingham Palace officials are set to hold crucial talks with aides to Prince William this week to address the fallout from accusations of racism.

Discussions will focus on determining how to respond to the situation, with a source emphasizing the need for 'time and care' before making any decisions, as reported by the Sunday Telegraph.