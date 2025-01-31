Omaha Teacher Who was Caught Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Student in the Backseat of her Car, Avoids Jail

An Omaha woman found guilty of sexually assaulting a student from the high school where she was employed as a substitute teacher has received three years of probation without any jail time.

Erin Ward, 45, pleaded no contest to felony child abuse for which she was found guilty in November. On Wednesday she was sentenced to three years of probation without jail time.

Ward was Caught by Deputies Trying to Put Her Clothes Back On

Ward was found by Douglas County deputies in the backseat of her car last April after deputies responded to a call concerning a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead end road around 3 a.m. on a Saturday.

As they approached Ward's gray 2015 Honda Pilot, law enforcement officials stated that they saw Ward and a 17-year-old boy in the backseat as she was trying to put her clothes back on.

The boy then quickly moved to the driver's seat and drove away, fleeing the scene before crashing the vehicle around two blocks away. He then fled on foot and was found by police over an hour later, dressed in boxers, socks, and a T-shirt.

Ward Admitted to Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student Multiple Times in the Car

Ward, who stayed at the scene, allegedly confirmed she was a substitute teacher at Burke High School and admitted to having sex with the teen boy, as per police statements. Ward went on to confess to engaging the minor in sexual activity on multiple occasions in the car, which belonged to Ward and her spouse.