Olympic Glory for Imane Khelif After Defeating Opponent Who Smeared Her as a "Monster" and "biologically a boy" in Social Media Posts

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer, has recently faced a wave of online attacks and misinformation. Her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, quit their bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics just seconds into the second round, leading to a flood of offensive remarks and false accusations about Khelif's gender.

Carini, who later apologized, said she had "never been hit so hard" and broke down in the ring, reportedly exclaiming, "it's not right." This incident triggered a series of abusive comments targeting Khelif's identity.

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori, Khelif's next opponent, initially stated she was "not scared" of the fight but further spread misinformation. "I don't care about the press story and social media. If she or he is a man, it will be a bigger victory for me if I win," Hamori remarked. She then posted disparaging images on Instagram, depicting Khelif as a devil-like monster and spreading transphobic rhetoric. Although Hamori later deleted the posts, she also shared a video falsely claiming Khelif was "biologically a boy."

The controversy intensified after the International Boxing Association (IBA), backed by Russia, declared that Khelif had failed a 'gender eligibility test' at the 2023 World Championships. Both Khelif and Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-Ting failed to meet the gender eligibility criteria, despite neither athlete identifying as transgender or intersex. The IBA did not specify why the tests were failed but mentioned that neither had testosterone examinations.

LGBT+ organization GLAAD conducted a fact-check and clarified that Khelif has conditions known as Differences of Sexual Development (DSDs), which involve genes, hormones, and reproductive organs. Some individuals with DSDs might have sex chromosomes other than XX or elevated testosterone levels. Labeling someone with this condition as transgender is inaccurate and harmful.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams addressed the controversy, stating that it is not a transgender issue. "I repeat, all the competitors comply with the eligibility rules. This involves real people, and it is not a transgender issue," he emphasized. The IOC affirmed that all athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and medical regulations.

Despite the negativity, Khelif has shown remarkable resilience. She competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and boasts an amateur record of 37-9 and a professional record of 1-0. Khelif silenced her critics with a commanding performance against Hamori in the quarterfinals of the women's 66kg boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She secured a decisive victory, guaranteeing herself a medal. In an emotional moment, Khelif broke down in tears after her win.

"I feel good," an emotional Khelif told the BBC. "It's the first medal in women's boxing in Algeria - I'm very happy. I want to thank all the world and the Arabic world - thank you so much."

Entering the ring with steely determination, Khelif displayed exceptional skills and strategic prowess from the start. Her performance left no doubt about her dominance. With precise punches and unwavering determination, she overwhelmed Hamori, securing a unanimous decision victory.

The issue of gender in sports came to the forefront after Carini's withdrawal from their match at the Paris Olympics just 46 seconds into the bout. Despite the controversy, Khelif met the International Olympic Committee's criteria for boxing eligibility. A highly skilled and respected athlete, she has competed in major international events, including the Tokyo Olympics, and has earned several regional gold medals. However, she was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, sparking debate over her participation in the Paris Olympics.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams highlighted the damaging effects of misinformation on social media. "There has been a lot of misinformation around, particularly on social media, which is damaging," he stated.

Imane Khelif's journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been marked by resilience and triumph in the face of adversity.