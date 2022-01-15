International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment
Celebrity

Olivia Culpo Hot Photos: 21 Times The Fashion Influencer Slayed in Racy Swimsuits on Instagram

Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe, who recently made headlines for being told to 'put on a blouse' before onboarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo, is a stunner when it comes to donning racy outfits for hot photoshoots. Culpo's Instagram account is a treat to one's eyes as it's filled with hundreds of sexy photos of the diva rocking barely-there racy swimsuits.

The modelling sensation often leaves her social media followers awestruck with her figure-flaunting dresses that highlight every inch of her toned physique. The fashion influencer, who covered up with her boyfriend's sweater to onboard the AA flight on Thursday, often likes to flaunt her ample assets on social media.

Apart from wearing revealing clothes, she dares to post braless pictures on her official Instagram account, with a massive 5 million fans following her activities regularly.

Olivia Culpo hot photos
Instagram screenshot

However, the 2012 Miss Universe got in trouble at the airport because of wearing skin-tight shorts with a crop top that flaunted her cleavage. Well, being a beauty queen, the American fashion influencer knows how to pull off stunning looks in dazzling outfits and walk the ramp.

From donning sexy swimsuits to beautiful evening gowns and funky attires, Culpo has done it all. She's a pro when it comes to leaving fans drooling on the internet with her topless photos and snaps that exposes her flawless figure.

21 Times The Instagram Sensation Slayed in Racy Swimsuits

1. Olivia Culpo rocks a floral-print swimsuit

Olivia Culpo Floral Swimsuit Photo
Instagram screen shot

2. Olivia Culpo flaunts underboobs in sexy black swimsuit

Olivia Culpo Fluants Underboobs in Black Swimsuit
Instagram screenshot

3. Olivia Culpo dons sexy red bikini for hot beach photoshoot

Olivia Culpo Dons Sexy Red Bikini
Instagram screenshot

4. Olivia Culpo poses in a revealing two-piece outfit

Olivia Culpo Poses in Revealing Two Piece
Instagram screenshot

5. Olivia Culpo looks stunning in a white swimsuit

Olivia Culpo Stuns in White Bikini
Instagram screenshot

6. Olivia Culpo leaves fans awestruck with her beautiful smile

7. Olivia Culpo sizzles in a risque snap

8. Culpo dons orange-colored bikini

Culpo dons orange-colored bikni
Instagram screenshot

9. Culpo takes a selfie in a barely-there bikini

Culpo takes selfie in barely-there bikini
Instagram screenshot

10. Culpo strikes a sexy pose in a printed bikini

Culpo strikes sexy pose in printed bikini
Instagram screen shot

11. Olivia Culpo shows off toned figure in revealing outfit

Culpo exposes toned figure in revealing outfit
Instagram screenshot

12. Olivia Cuplo awestruck fans in a hot ensemble

Olivia Cuplo awestrucks fans in hot ensemble
Instagram screenshot

13. Olivia Cuplo leaves fans eyes popping in hot clothing

Olivia Cuplo looks ravishing in this snap
Instagram screenshot

14. Olivia Culpo flaunts sideboobs in a black monokini

15. Olivia Culpo poses in a bathtub in a floral swimsuit

16. Olivia Culpo enjoys photoshoot on the beach

17. Culpo poses with a snake for rare photoshoot

Olivia Culpo poses with snake around neck
Instagram screenshot

18. Olivia Culpo's topless photo leaves eyes popping

Olivia Culpo's topless photo leaves eyes popping
Instagram screenshot

19. Olivia Culpo gives a sexy pose lying on the sand

20. Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in black bikini

21. Olivia Culpo flaunts legs in a sheer skirt in racy snap

