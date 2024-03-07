Oklahoma Cop Accused of Giving Student Whiskey Shots, Raping Him at His Home

An Oklahoma police officer has been arrested for raping a student at his house following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said the Mannford Police Department asked them to assist with the investigation over allegations that 42-year-old Matthew Waltman invited a student to his house, provided him with alcohol and then sexually assaulted him, as reported by News on 6.

Waltman is a nine-year veteran of Mannford Police and was also employed by Mannford Public Schools as a school resource officer, according to authorities.



Waltman Gave the Student 12 Shots of Whiskey, Victim Woke Up to Being Assaulted

According to an affidavit, Waltman invited a student to his house, then they each consumed about 12 shots of whiskey. The student then got sick and laid down to feel better but woke up to Waltman assaulting him

The affidavit says the student demanded he be taken home and finally was. It says the student told a pastor what happened and the pastor contacted authorities.

The report says Waltman admitted to the pastor, the police chief, the superintendent and others that he did provide alcohol but denied an assault. However, the affidavit says Waltman admitted things happened between two consenting adults.

A Second Student Came Forward Saying Waltman Provided Him Alcohol at His Home Last Month But Nothing Sexual Happened

Mannford's superintendent provided a statement saying the district immediately contacted authorities and is working with the student and their family.

The affidavit says a second student came forward saying he spent time at Waltman's home last month. The affidavit says the student was given beer but the student denied any sexual contact.

Waltman is in jail for rape and for giving alcohol to minors. The OSBI says the investigation is ongoing and has urged anyone with information to come forward.