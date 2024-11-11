Oklahoma City Police Officer on Leave After Video Shows Him Aggressively Slamming 71-Year-Old Man to the Ground

An Oklahoma City police officer has been placed on administrative leave over a recent incident involving a 71-year-old Vietnamese man, leaving the elderly man with serious injuries.

The surveillance and bodycam footage, made public, captures the events that took place nearly two weeks ago during a traffic stop for an improper U-turn. The situation quickly escalated when the elderly man reportedly tried to argue his case, eventually touching the officer's vest.

The footage, provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department, shows the officer then taking the man to the ground, which resulted in the man suffering a head injury.

Police said the man lost consciousness as soon as his head hit the pavement. However, the officer proceeded to handcuff him, with the subsequent police report noting a laceration and knot on the man's forehead.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, as confirmed by a statement obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix.

The police department released two versions of the video on Friday afternoon, providing the public with a clearer view of the incident. The man's family said he still cannot swallow, has a brain bleed and was scheduled for surgery Friday morning.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said on Friday that they are committed to transparency and that the investigation is ongoing and the results will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.