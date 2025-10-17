Oklahoma City Man Who Killed Rose State College Student He Thought was Having an Affair with His Wife, Sentenced

The Oklahoma husband convicted of fatally shooting a man he believed was having an affair with his wife, despite his wife's denial, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Brandon Morrissette, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the murder of Robenie "RJ" Long.

Morrissette was convicted in August of first-degree murder for shooting Long, 20, to death in 2023. The murder took place on the Rose State College campus in Midwest City. Morrissette confronted Long as he was walking out of a building with Morrissette's wife, who was also a student at the school.

Morrissette apparently believed that Long was having an affair with his wife. Investigators said Morrissette's wife told police that Long was a classmate and friend.

The August verdict came after jurors heard "evidence that Morrissette shot Long seven times outside the Humanities building on campus," Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna said in a statement at the time of Morrissette's conviction.

Jurors delivered their verdict just hours after starting deliberations, KWTV reported. Jurors recommended that Morrissette serve a life sentence for the murder, local Fox affiliate KOKH also reported.

According to court records, Morrissette is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced for possession of child sexual abuse material on Wednesday.