Oklahoma City Man Who Confessed to Killing Co-worker After She Rejected His Advances 8 Years After the Murder, Sentenced

Joseph Tyler Beck has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Jennifer Kyli Molloy, who was found dead in her Edmond apartment at the age of 19 in 2016.

Eight years after the crime, authorities received a lead in the case last year when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a welfare check call on Interstate 40 over to a man sitting on the side of the highway.

Beck Wanted to 'Get Everything Off His Chest'

When the trooper arrived, Beck, 28, began voluntarily telling him about his involvement in Molloy's death. "It was voluntary, he wasn't trying to holding anything back, it seemed like he wanted to get everything off his chest," said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department at the time of Beck's arrest. "It could've been eating him up, or he was ready to get it off his chest."

Molloy was found dead in her Edmond apartment on 5 October 2016, and while an initial investigation into her death had drawn multiple leads over the years, no arrests were ever made – until last year.

Beck Confessed to Strangling Molloy After She Rejected His Advances

According to court documents, Beck had known Molloy for years and were former co-workers. The documents reportedly say that he invited himself over to her apartment and she allowed him to come inside. He allegedly tried to make romantic advances, but when she refused and asked him to leave, he became violent and strangled her to death.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office charged Beck with first-degree murder in May 2024 and on July 11, 2025, he entered a blind plea of guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to a news release. Beck will serve his sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, officials said.