Oklahoma City Attorney Arrested After Trying to Lure, Kidnap 2-Year-Old Who Wasn't Hers from Daycare

An Oklahoma attorney has been arrested after she entered an Oklahoma City daycare and tried to lure a 2-year-old out.

According to court documents, on July 23, 49-year-old Tracy Zahl walked into the Westminster Presbyterian Church Child Care Center through an unsecured door. Investigators say she walked downstairs to the classroom area and tried to lure a 2-year-old out of the door by telling the child, "Come with me."

Zahl Told Staff She was 'Sent by God to be with the Children'

A teacher noticed what was going on and immediately grabbed the child, questioned Zahl, and told her to leave the area. Investigators say she then found another group of children and followed them to their classroom, before being told to leave the property.



Zahl told staff that she was "sent by God to be with the children" and then left. Oklahoma City Police later found Zahl at her home, which was less than a mile from the daycare, and she was taken into custody.

Officers say that Zahl immediately stated that she made a mistake. They also noted that she does not have a child or grandchild who goes to the daycare and had no reason to be inside the facility.

Zahl's Troubling Past

As reported by KFOR, Zahl had previously been suspended from the Oklahoma Bar Association for a year after she was arrested for a prescription forgery, and she was charged with two misdemeanors in 2021 for threats to kill a former employer and coworker. Zahl is being held on a $30,000 bond, charged with kidnapping.