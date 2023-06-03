Oklahoma Children's Ministry Director Accused of Molesting Foster Children, Scaring them with 'Demons' so They Would Sleep with Him

A former Director of Children Ministries at a Norman church and foster parent has been charged following allegations of sexual abuse. Officials say the investigation began on Dec. 28, 2022 when officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home about an alleged child molestation complaint.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim had been placed in foster care and was under the supervision of 45-year-old Christopher Fourcade, as reported by KFOR.

Fourcade Accused of Putting His Hand Down Girl's Underwear, Inappropriately Touching Her

Officials say the victim's mother called the Norman Police Department after receiving a text and a phone call from her daughter, saying she didn't feel safe in Fourcade's home. The victim told her mother that "Fourcade put his hand down her underwear and touched her."

Immediately, the victim's mother called DHS, a sexual abuse hotline, and the Norman Police Department. Court records show DHS arrived and took the children to an advocacy center.

During an interview with a detective, the victim said she went into Fourcade's bedroom to ask about help with a broken toy bear. She said that Fourcade told her he couldn't help with the toy, but "she could lie in his bed with him and watch TV."

She said she fell asleep and woke up to Fourcade inappropriately touching her. Once he stopped and fell asleep, she said she got up to tell her sister and call her mother.

Fourcade Had Several Cameras in the Foster Home, Naked Photos of Children

According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives noticed several cameras throughout the home. However, they learned that the cameras didn't record at night. Investigators were able to search through Fourcade's devices, which is where they allegedly made a disturbing discovery.

The affidavit states that detectives found naked pictures of some of the female foster children who were under the age of 12. Authorities also reportedly found photos of the girls only in their underwear.

Fourcade Told the Children There were Demons in the House, But Not His Room

While speaking with other alleged victims, they said Fourcade would often touch them inappropriately in bed. "Christopher told them there were demons in his house, but not in his room in an apparent attempt to scare them into sleeping with him," the report states.

Fourcade previously served as the Director of Children Ministries at First Christian Church of Norman and the Service Delivery Chair at the Fostering Futures Organization.

Following the investigation, Fourcade was arrested on multiple complaints and removed from both organizations. DHS also confirmed that the children placed with Mr. Fourcade - a foster parent since 2019 - were immediately removed upon learning of these allegations.

Fourcade has now been charged with four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and two counts of procuring or producing pornography.