An English teacher from Central Public School in Sallisaw, was charged with four counts of sexual battery for engaging in sexual relations with students. The teacher entered a not guilty plea before the judge without an attorney. She appeared before the Sequoyah County District Court on Wednesday, and the next hearing will be in January.

Brandy Lynn Foreman, 29, was accused of having sexual relations with two of the present students in the school and another who has already graduated. The superintendent of the school, Larry Henson, had received a report on the possible relation between Foreman and her students, taking place outside the school premises. She was arrested on Dec. 5, following an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's office investigator, Cindy Smith. She was released after furnishing a $20,000 bond.

According to the affidavit signed Tuesday, Smith reported that a student had a relation with her from 2017. Foreman and the student communicated over the social media app Snapchat in which she exchanged indecent pictures and sent lewd messages. The statement also stated that they had been involved in sexual act three times.

The affidavit also stated Foreman's relation with another student that occurred in 2018. The student reported that the relationship happened between June and August last year and that Foreman would pick him up in her car and they would drive around Sallisaw and go to a back road in Sequoyah County where they would engage in sexual activities. The affidavit noted that the student was not able to recall how many times they had met each other.

The superintendent said that the teacher has been relieved from her duties as an English teacher and Cheerleading Coach. Henson stated that he contacted the respective authorities and law enforcement agents once the incident was reported to him. The students' name was not revealed to safeguard their confidentiality rights.

Foreman, who is married, allegedly handed condoms to one of the students while the other said that he had sneaked into her home during their relationship. The affidavit said that, the teacher denied all the claims in the beginning saying that she was close to all her students. But later she admitted to her sexual relationship with two students.

If convicted by the court, Foreman could face up to 40 years in prison if served consecutively by the judge. Each of the counts placed against her has 0-10 years of imprisonment.