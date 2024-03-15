Connecticut Boy, 1, Mauled to Death by Family Dog While Playing on the Trampoline

A 1-year-old child died in a Connecticut home after being fatally attacked by a dog while he was on the trampoline on Wednesday, March 13, police said.

East Hartford police spokesperson officer Marc Caruso said in a news release that police responded to the incident shortly after 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Emergency responders also arrived on scene and administered life-saving measures to the child before transporting him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Caruso added.

Child was on a Trampoline with His Mom When the Dog Attacked Both

"Mom and the child were on a trampoline when a larger, mixed breed dog attacked the child," Caruso noted. "The mother also sustained minor dog bite injuries and was transported to the hospital."

The dog that attacked the child and mother as well as another family dog have been removed from the home and are being quarantined. The dog was a Dalmation and Pitbull mix.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss," Caruso added. "May they find solace and strength during this challenging time."

The Family was About to Celebrate the Child's First Birthday

A woman who identified herself as the child's aunt on a GoFundMe page for donations for the family said her nephew Lennox was killed as the family was about to celebrate his first birthday at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

"Today around 3 in the afternoon I was on the phone with my sister when the dog jumped in the trampoline and attacked both Lennox and his mother," the woman said on the GoFundMe page. "Lennox was mauled to death" during the attack and his mother was bitten as well, the woman said.

"Believe it or not, it was the family dog (and) never in a million years would we have seen this coming," she added. As of Thursday, the GoFundMe account for Lennox had received close to 15,000 in donations for Lennox's funeral services.