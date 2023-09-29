Ohio Woman Mauled to Death by Her Own Dog in Backyard

An Ohio woman was found dead in her backyard following a savage dog attack, according to police.

Toledo Police Department (TPD) police officers were alerted when the elderly woman was found in the backyard of a property in the 4000 block of Grantley Road on Tuesday, September 26. The victim was later identified as 70-year-old Diane Knepper, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

Victim Suffered 'Significant Injuries'

Workers with a lawn-care company found the woman. A TPD spokesperson said that Knepper suffered "significant injuries, possibly caused by her dog." Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were able to move Knepper's dog, which was found nearby in the backyard, according to WTOL.

When the animal was located, it was kept away from the woman as fire and rescue crews performed first aid on her but was declared deceased on the scene.

The dog warden was also called out to the home, and the pet was taken away as detectives continued their investigation. Police officers did not comment on what breed the dog was or what has happened to it since.

Deaths Due to Dog Attacks

Hundreds of people have been killed by dogs in recent years, says DogsBite.org, a website that collects information about such deaths.

DogsBite.org added: "In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66 percent (346) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76 percent of the total recorded deaths."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 81 people across the country died in 2021 as a result of being bitten by a dog. The CDC added that, from 2018 to 2021, deaths more than doubled for both men and women and increased from 15 to 37 and 20 to 44, respectively.