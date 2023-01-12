Ohio Woman Accused of Having Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy Faces New Charges After She Continues to Exchange Nude Photos with Teen

A Kettering woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy over the summer was indicted Wednesday on new charges involving the same teen.

Justina Faith McBride, 47, was originally indicted in October for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual imposition.

As reported by Dayton Daily News, McBride is now scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, one count of violation of a protection order while committing a felony plus two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

McBride Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Teen

The Kettering Police Department began an investigation when the boy's mother reported the allegations after receiving information from a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen "no more than five times" over the summer, according to an affidavit filed in September in Kettering Municipal Court. She had been free on $50,000 bail plus electronic home monitoring and had been granted work privileges, records show.

New Charges Filed After McBride Continued Contact, Exchanged Nude Photos

However, the new charges allege that McBride has violated an order to stay away from the boy in the case, who is now 15.

"Justina McBride has been in almost daily contact with juvenile victim since mid-October," an affidavit filed last week in Kettering Municipal Court stated. "These contacts include in person contact and communicating via cellphone through Snapchat. These communications include the sharing of nude photos back [and] forth of both the suspect and juvenile victim."

The child pornography-related charges are for incidents that happened between Oct. 21 and Dec. 30, 2022, court documents state.

She had been held in the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bail since her Dec. 30 arrest by Kettering police at her home. Her bail is now $250,000 following her second indictment, jail records show.