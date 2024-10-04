Ohio Teacher's Aide Who Admitted to Having Sexual Relationship with 13-Year-Old Student After Victim's Parents Found Inappropriate Texts on His Phone, Sentenced

A former teacher's aide at Washington Court House City Schools has been sent to prison for three years after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student.

As reported by the Record Herald, Camelle Vernier, 54, of 1361 Nicholas Place, pleaded guilty July 29 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the third degree.

On Sept. 23, Judge David Bender sentenced Vernier to prison time and informed her of her obligations to register as a Tier II sex offender after she is released from prison. Tier II offenders are required to register every 180 days over a period of 25 years.

Victim's Parents Found Texts That Led Them to Believe That a 'Sexual Situation Has Been Going Between Their Son' and Vernier

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, there had been a familial relationship between Vernier and the victim's family. The sexual relationship reportedly occurred away from the school. Vernier was indicted in March 2024.



On Sept. 7, 2023 the parents of the alleged victim reported to the Washington Police Department that they found text messages on their son's phone that led them to believe that a "sexual situation has been going on between their son" and Vernier, according to reports.

The student reportedly explained to his parents "that things sexual in nature had occurred between him" and Vernier approximately two years ago and that it happened several times.

Vernier Told Parents She was Messaging Their Son Because She was 'Involved in His Life'

The parents told police that the teacher's aide routinely messaged their son and "came to their residence to try to explain the messages away as her being involved in his life," reports said.

When WCHCS officials became aware of the allegations, Vernier was placed on administrative leave and was later dismissed by the district.