Ohio Teacher Charged After Offering Student $2,000 to Kill Her Husband

An Ohio high school teacher has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after she offered a student $2,000 to kill her husband, according to authorities.

Stephanie Demetrius, 44, from Columbus, Ohio, has been charged with first-degree conspiracy after she asked a boy at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School to gun down her husband, Steven Demetrius, Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WSYX state.

Demetrius Paid a $250 Down Payment to Student, Teen's Mom Alerted the Authorities After Finding Out About the Plot

The mother-of-three reportedly handed the teen a $250 down payment to murder her husband of over two decades. She has denied all of the allegations with her public defender calling them "fabricated", according to ABC News.

Columbus police reportedly accessed a recorded conversation between the 44-year-old and the teen, in which she was heard confirming the remaining payment, according to court documents. The teen's mom reportedly discovered the information on her son's phone and alerted police.

"This particular teacher was attempting to groom this young person into committing murder," a Columbus police spokesperson said.

Demetrius Filed for Divorce in September 2017 from Her Husband

Franklin County domestic case records show that Demetrius previously filed for divorce in September 2017 from her husband. The case was closed but was reopened in April 2024 and is ongoing. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the alleged plot.

In a statement, the Academy for Urban Scholars High School said: "The Academy for Urban Scholars High School is aware of the recent media coverage involving an employee." The school said it had taken immediate action to terminate her employment.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We remain committed to maintaining a secure, focused learning environment where students can thrive academically and personally," the statement added.

The student who was allegedly targeted by the teacher will be offered counseling, officials said. Demetrius was released on a $150,000 cash surety bond and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11, reported ABC News. She has been ordered to stay clear of the victim.