Ohio Sophomore Student Dies After Consuming 1.75 Litres of Alcohol in Fraternity Hazing Ritual

A 20-year-old sophomore student of Bowling Green State University in Ohio died on Sunday after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol in a fraternity hazing ritual gone wrong.

Stone Foltz, was hospitalized on Saturday after taking 40 shots of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual to become a pledge of an international fraternity called Pi Kappa Alpha or PIKE in an off-campus event on Thursday.

"The nature of the hazing incident is still being investigated, but I can tell you that it involved a large quantity of alcohol consumed in a very short period of time during a fraternity pledge event." Sean Alto, an attorney for the family said in a statement.

Hazing Ritual Gone Wrong



According to Meaww, Foltz's roommate overheard him talking about the bizarre hazing ritual. "We have to drink a handle of any alcohol that our big gives us. We have to finish the whole thing in the time we're there before we leave," he reportedly said. A handle of alcohol is a 1.75 litre bottle or 40 shots.

Following the ritual, Foltz was dropped off at his apartment in an extremely inebriated and sick condition. His roommate found him to be in critical health and called 911. "I've never seen my roommate more drunk in his entire life. He immediately went to the bathroom and was throwing up in the toilet for just 15 minutes to an hour and making himself vomit," he revealed.

Fraternity on Interim Suspension

Pi Kapp Alpha's Delta Beta chapter has since been placed on interim suspension by authorities at Bowling Green State University for "alleged hazing activity."

"This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community," the university said in a statement. "BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter's prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing."

The university added that it would meet with student leaders to decide the short and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU, and was co-operating with law enforcement in its investigation of the incident.

Pi Kappa Alpha Issues Statement

"The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident," the fraternity said in a statement. "The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad."