Ohio Residents to Win $1 Million For Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in New Lottery

To encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly Coronavirus, Ohio has launched a peculiar lottery scheme. The state of Ohio is conducting a vaccine lottery, in which five lucky people in the state will win $1 million each to get a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The lottery was announced by the Ohio governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday.

The new lottery handing out cash weekly starts from May 26. The lottery would be administered through the Ohio health department and the Ohio lottery. "Two weeks from two night on May 26th we will announce the winner of a separate drawing for adults, adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine," said Ohio governor Mike DeWine during a live stream on YouTube.

"This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks and the winner is Wednesday will receive one million dollars," tweeted DeWine on Wednesday. All residents above 18 years will be eligible for the lottery as long as they have at least received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, the winners will be chosen from the public voter registration database of Ohio. Those who have not registered in the database will have to register themselves through a website that will be made available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the funds for the $5 million gifts and cost of running the 'vaccine lottery' in the state will be used from the existing federal Covid-19 relief fund. However, governor DeWine didn't clarify what the funds had originally been allocated for.

"I know some may say, 'DeWine, you are crazy'! This million dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point is the pandemic - when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it, is a life lost to covid-19." DeWine wrote on his Twitter handle Wednesday.

Kids Who Get Vaccinated Under 18 To Win Scholarships

DeWine also announced a separate lottery of scholarships to those who get vaccinated with the newly approved Pfizer vaccine but under the age of 18. Kids will win a four-year scholarship to any of Ohio's schools, universities. The lottery will pick one winner a week for 5 weeks starting May 26. The scholarship includes tuition, room, board and books, according to the governor.

Following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's announcement that health orders tied to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations, as well as the governor's own political party, lauded the move.