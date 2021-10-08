Ohio Police Officer Drags Paraplegic Black Man Out of Vehicle by Hair in Body Camera Footage, Under Investigation

The Dayton Police Department is investigating an incident, in which a black disabled man was violently yanked out of his car by a police officer in late September.

According to local news outlets, officers approached Clifford Owensby on Sept. 30 during a traffic stop and obtained his license and information.The officer realized Owensby's car windows were tinted and there was a child in the car's back seat without a car seat and went back to his cruiser.

'I'm Paraplegic'

The officer then returned to tell Owensby that due to his drug history, they are going to get a K-9 to do the smell test around the vehicle and Owensby must exit the car. Owensby responds by saying that he was unable to move because he was a paraplegic and refused officers' offer to help him out of the vehicle.

"I'm paraplegic," Owensby says to the officer in the body camera footage. "I got help getting in."

"Well, I'll help you get out," the officer replies.

"Well, I don't think that's going to happen, sir," Owensby says.

The officer insists on helping him out of the vehicle and Owensby again tells the officer that he isn't. "No you're not. No you're not. You don't touch me," Owensby is heard saying. "You're definitely not about to touch me."

'Get Out of the Car Or I Will Drag You Out'

Owensby warns that there will be a lawsuit if the officer puts his hands on him. and calls a family member to come to the scene urging them to bring people with cameras. He then requests that the officer call a superior to the scene.

The officer is then heard saying, "Here's the thing, I'm going to pull you out and then I'll call a white shirt. Because you're getting out of the car. That's not an option. You're getting out this car, so you can cooperate and get out of the car or I will drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here?"

Moments later, the officers grab Owensby by his dreadlocks, remove him from the vehicle and slam him onto the road as he screams for help, asking that people in the area record the interaction. Watch the video below:

Owensby, who said he does not have use of his legs, said he was injured during the incident, having sustained scrapes from the pavement and is still in pain. He also said that a previous back injury was re-injured. He was later cited in Dayton Municipal Court with traffic citations for child restraint or seat belt and tinted glass.

Dayton Police Investigating the Incident

Dayton Police said they are aware of the incident and the professional standards bureau is currently investigating.

"The investigation will include the review of any policies and training when encountering these situations. Detectives from the Professional Standards Bureau have already interviewed the driver in the video. We ask the public to please be patient while all of the facts are gathered so we may have a clear understanding of what occurred and why in order to make informed decisions and continue to improve services," Dayton Police said.