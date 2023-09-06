Ohio Man Kills Pregnant Sister, Her Husband During Family's Labor Day Picnic

An Ohio man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly killed his pregnant sister and his brother-in-law in a shooting during the family's Labor Day picnic at a Maple Heights park.

Jason Iverson, 29, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting, which killed 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson and her husband, 31-year-old Norbert "Trea" Carter, and wounded a 13-year-old, WOIO reported.

The teen was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released from a local hospital. Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said investigators don't believe the boy was targeted, according to WJW.

Jason and Mercedes Had an Ongoing Dispute

Police said that Jason arrived at the park shortly after 3 p.m., and, upon spotting Mercedes and Carter, immediately launched a physical altercation. Jason and his sister had an on-going dispute, police said.

"The shooter came to the park, and when he realized these family members were there, he immediately began trying to physically fight with them," police said in a statement.

The couple then broke away from him and started walking towards their car. Jason followed them to the parking lot, where he pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the car, striking and killing Mercedes.

Carter got out of the car and fled from the parking lot to the bathroom at the park pavilion, with Jason following. He then shot and killed Carter in the bathroom.

Jason Iverson fled the park before being arrested by police. He is facing murder and attempted murder charges in Garfield Heights Municipal Court, police said. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police: 'Not a Random Incident'

Police said the shooting was not a random incident. "This incident was specifically between the shooter and the victims; there was no randomness to the event," Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said. "The scene was rendered safe very quickly with the apprehension of the shooter."

Hansen said the shooting stemmed from a "longstanding feud" between the family members, WJW reported. The chief said Mercedes Iverson's baby did not survive the shooting; he did not say how far along she was in her pregnancy.