Ohio Man Fatally Shoots Uber Driver After Both of Them Were Set Up by a Scam Call

An 81-year-old man is charged with murder after authorities say he gunned down a 61-year-old female Uber driver in a chain of events started by a scam phone call to the suspect.

William Brock, of South Charleston, pleaded not guilty to the charge last week in Clark County Municipal Court, according to court records. He is being held in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Brock Received a Call from Scammer Threatening Him, Demanding Money

The shooting occurred on March 25 at Brock's home, according to court records. Brock called 911 and reported he had shot a woman, identified as Loletha Hall. Brock told authorities he believed Hall was attempting to rob him.

When authorities arrived, they found Hall on the ground and she had been shot multiple times. She was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus in Dayton but died of her wounds, court records show.

Brock told authorities that a man had called him and threatened him and his family, court records show. The Clark County Sheriff's Office tells WHIO Channel 7 that the call was a scam and the caller had demanded money.

Hall Also Received a Call from the Same Scammer, Asking Her to Pick Up a Package from Brock's Residence

Investigators learned the same scam caller had contacted Hall using the Uber app and asked her to pick up of a package at Brock's residence, the Columbus Dispatch reports. When Hall arrived at Brock's home and asked about the package, he pulled out a handgun and held her at gunpoint.

Brock reportedly demanded that Hall identify the person who had called him. The sheriff's office says he took Hall's phone and refused to let her leave. Hall was not armed.

When Hall attempted to get in her vehicle and leave, Brock shot her, WCMH Channel 4 reports. They struggled at the door of her vehicle and he shot her two more times, reports say. Brock then called 911.

Investigators say in court documents that Hall was not a threat to Brock and the shooting was not in self-defense. They also say Hall was not associated with the scam caller.