Ohio Man Fatally Shoots Teen Daughter, Tells Cops His Autistic Stepson Accidentally Killed Her

An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his 15-year-old daughter allegedly called 911 and blamed the murder on his autistic stepson, but police say the story does not add up.

Kenneth Paul Farler III, 38, is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a weapons violation, a probation violation, and child endangering, online jail booking records show.

Farler Told Cops His Stepson Accidentally Pulled the Trigger

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 400 block of Bowen Street, as WHIO reported. In a 911 call obtained by the outlet, Farler allegedly told a dispatcher his stepson accidentally fired the gun.

"My stepson, he's autistic, he had no, it was an accident ma'am," the station reported he allegedly said on the call. "He's autistic. He had no (expletive) idea what he was doing."

"She's a kid," Farler told the dispatcher. "I just heard a gunshot and heard them scream."

Investigation Reveals Victim was Killed by Farler Intentionally

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns told the Dayton Daily News that after further investigation, evidence and interviews, the claims made by Farler on the initial 911 call were determined to be false.

"The young lady was shot and killed by her father inside the Bowen Street address," Johns told the outlet. "To say it was a tragedy is an understatement."

Johns says the incident will remain under investigation, but with evidence gathered so far, the shooting doesn't appear to be accidental in nature. "Yeah, we're still going through the evidence, right so I would say that it's not an accident. Even our victim was asking him to not point the shotgun at her prior to her death. That's not an accident," said Johns.

Farler was previously arrested in October 2023 for pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, WHIO reported, citing court documents. Johns told the Daily News he had been prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a prior drug trafficking conviction. He's expected to appear in court on April 17.