Ohio Man Fatally Shoots Fiancée, 4-Month-Old Baby After Argument, Kills Himself on FaceTime Call with Friend

A Columbus man allegedly fatally shot his fiancée and their infant girl before killing himself while FaceTiming a friend, according to 911 calls.

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, Columbus police said Jaden Robinson, 22, killed Isabella Addington, 20, and Imani Robinson, 4 months old, before turning the gun on himself at about 11:14 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Robinson's Friend Said He Texted Him About an Argument with His Fiancée Before Shooting Himself on FaceTime

The friend called police, saying Robinson had been texting him about an argument with his fiancée. "I was talking on the phone with my friend, and I heard gunshots go off," the friend told the outlet. "The phone fell. I'm not sure what is going on over there."

A dispatcher asked if he thought Robinson had shot himself, and he said he might have. The caller sounded shocked, repeatedly saying "oh my god" to himself between questions from the dispatcher. "I don't know why he even called me to do that," the caller said. "I just don't understand."

Arriving officers found Robinson, Addington and Imani suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.



Robinson Had a Criminal Record, was Out on Bond on Weapons Charge

Court documents reveal Robinson has a criminal record. He had been out on bond since May when he was arrested on weapons charges. He was set to be back in court on Sept. 19, as reported by WBNS.

This is the fifth murder-suicide case that has happened in the last three weeks and the second to have happened within a week. A man and woman were found dead at a home in northeast Columbus Monday night and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.