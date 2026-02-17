Ohio Man Drove to North Carolina, Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend, Her New Boyfriend on Valentine's Day

An Ohio man has been arrested and charged over the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, a Ukrainian refugee, and a U.S. soldier she was in a relationship with, in North Carolina over the weekend.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office says it was contacted by the Moore County Sheriff's Office on Saturday about a double homicide in Vass, a small town about 60 miles southwest of Raleigh.

MCSO says deputies responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence on the morning of Feb. 14. When deputies arrived, MCSO says they found 28-year-old Matthew Wade and 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash dead inside with gunshot wounds.

Coshocton County Sheriff Christopher Walters says that MCSO contacted his agency to help find and capture the suspect in the case, identified as 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh.

MCSO says that investigators believe Fosnaugh was in a previous relationship with Tovmash in Ohio. Tovmash came to the U.S. two years ago with family members after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Wade's sister Megan wrote on Facebook that Fosnaugh drove seven hours from Ohio "where he broke into her home where she was caring for her younger siblings. He forced one of her siblings to wake her, then shot her, and then shot my brother, who was sleeping next to her."

Wade was stationed at Fort Bragg, which is about 25 miles southeast of Vass. According to Walters, his agency was advised that Fosnaugh was driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang and was possibly traveling back to Ohio.

Around 2:18 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found Fosnaugh driving toward Coshocton County. Troopers and Coshocton County deputies pulled Fosnaugh over at the intersection of state Route 541 and County Road 120 in Linton Township and took him into custody.

Fosnaugh was booked into the Coshocton County Justice Center and his case will be handled in Moore County. He is charged with two counts of murder and breaking and entering.