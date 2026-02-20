Ohio Man Charged with Murder of Wife Initially Believed to Have Been Killed During Burglary

A homicide investigation of a Tipp City woman in what was initially reported as a home invasion has led to the arrest of her husband.

Caleb Flynn, 39, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, according to the Tipp City Police Department. He faces one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence, as reported by

Ashley Flynn, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, was found shot to death after police responded to the couple's house in the 900 block of Cunningham Court at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, on a report of a burglary in progress involving a resident who had been shot.

Police said there were signs of forced entry. She had been shot two times and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her husband and the couple's two children were inside the home.

Authorities initially said the shooting appeared to be a burglary. Police established a perimeter and used K-9 units and a drone to search for suspects, but none were found.

Investigators from multiple agencies, including the FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted in the case.Tipp City Police Chief Gregory Adkins described the investigation as "complex."

"As previously stated, the family and community deserve a thorough, professional, and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter," Adkins said. "As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time."

Adkins said investigators will continue their work as the case moves through the court process.

Ashley Flynn served as the seventh-grade volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher. She previously worked as a full-time teacher in the district.