Ohio Man Accused of Fatally Shooting His Girlfriend Days After Release from Prison, Telling Cops She Shot Herself

An Ohio man is accused of killing his girlfriend just days after being released from jail.

Ezekiel Ananias James, 20, is facing charges over the fatal shooting of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Haiden Babiuch.

James Told Cops Babiuch Committed Suicide Because She was Worried About Him Leaving Her

James was indicted on Jan. 13 on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and felonious assault. Police said Babiuch was shot and killed on Dec. 6, 2025, at the James' family home on Crestway Drive in Oregon. James then told his family members as well as police that Babiuch had commited suicide.

When officers asked what could have been troubling Babiuch, James told police everything was all right except for their relationship. Officers said James told them that Babiuch was worried about him leaving her, claiming she had cheated on him while he was in jail.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old said he had brought a gun into the house, but he did not know how she would have known it was there. James was questioned in the early stages of the investigation and was later released; the investigation continued until his arrest this week.

James was Released from Jail Just Days Before the Alleged Shooting

According to police, James' family members said Babiuch had planned to leave the house days before the shooting, but she changed her mind after speaking to James.

Court records stated that James had been released from jail on Dec. 2, 2025. He was previously convicted on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

James is expected to face a Lucas County judge in the coming days.