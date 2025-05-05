Ohio Divorce Attorney Killed Client Because He Didn't Want Case to go to Trial

An Ohio divorce attorney has been arrested for allegedly killing a client in 2013 because he didn't want her case to go to trial.

Aliza Sherman, 53, was waiting outside Gregory Moore's downtown Cleveland office when she was fatally stabbed on March 24, 2013. Sherman was Moore's client at the time.

Sherman was Ambushed Outside Moore's Office After He Texted Her to Meet Him

While security cameras captured a hooded man fleeing from the scene, police did not make an arrest in the case until Friday, when Moore was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

According to the indictment, Moore texted Sherman on the day she was killed and told her to meet him at his office at 4.30 p.m. and to let him know when she was leaving.

According to police information, Sherman waited outside the building as "Moore or an unnamed conspirator" approached her from behind and fatally stabbed her more than 10 times.

Moore allegedly texted and called Sherman before and after her death. "These texts and requests for calls were for the purpose of creating false evidence that Moore was unaware of Sherman's assault," the indictment states.

Moore Killed Sherman to Prevent Her Divorce Trial from Happening, Also Made Bomb Threats to the Courthouse

Moore allegedly killed Sherman to prevent her divorce trial from taking place, according to the grand jury's indictment. The trial was supposed to start the following day.

In addition to the murder, police said Moore was also under investigation for bomb threats made to the courthouse on days he was scheduled to make an appearance in court, also to avoid proceedings in cases he was involved in. The attorney reportedly was aware that the cops were investigating him for the threats.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to inducing panic and falsification for giving authorities misleading statements as they investigated Sherman's death. Moore is set to be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.