Ohio Deer Rescuer Killed by Deer, Found Dead Inside Pen with Animal

A woman in Belmont County, Ohio, was fatally attacked by a male deer in a pen at her residence, according to authorities.

According to a notice from Sheriff James Zusack of Belmont County, Ohio, published by Lede, deputies were called to the Stewartsville home at approximately 10:27 p.m. on Saturday.

The notice said Jodi Proger appeared to be trapped in a pen with a male deer that seemed to have attacked her. Authorities reportedly killed the deer to get to Proger.

"Family members attempted to intervene and dispatch the animal prior to the arrival of law enforcement to reach the victim; however, the animal was ultimately dispatched by responding deputies to ensure scene safety," said the notice.

Proger was pronounced dead at the scene and the Belmont County Coroner's Office was called to assist. According to the sheriff's office, no foul play is suspected and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officials "are currently communicating with the Ohio Department of Agriculture regarding the matter."

An obituary published by Toothman Funeral Home in Ohio said that a recently deceased Jodi Proger, age 64, had "devoted the last 12 years of her life rescuing injured deer, inspired by her loving deer, Wheezer."

In 2023, The Washington Post called deer "the deadliest beast in North America," citing car crash collision data. This report said that the animals are responsible for the deaths of about 440 of the estimated 458 Americans killed in physical confrontations with wildlife in an average year. For that figure, the outlet cited Utah State University biologist Mike Conover.