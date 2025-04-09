Octavio Dotel: World Series Champ and Ex-MLB Pitcher Miraculously Rescued from Rubble of Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse that Killed 27

World Series champion Octavio Dotel was one of the fortunate few found alive beneath the debris of a collapsed nightclub roof in the Dominican Republic that claimed at least 27 lives on Tuesday, according to sources and local news outlets. More than 150 people were injured inside the crowded nightclub.

Dotel was among at least eight survivors pulled from the wreckage after the roof of the famous Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo came down during a live performance by popular merengue artist Rubby Pérez, as reported by Noticias SIN. Local reports confirmed that Rubby Pérez was rescued alive from the debris but not all the band members were lucky.

Luckily Saved

His manager, Enrique Paulino, who appeared at the scene with a bloodstained shirt, told reporters that the group's saxophonist was one of the victims who died in the collapse. Authorities confirmed that Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi, was among those who died in the tragedy.

She was the sister of former Major League Baseball star Nelson Cruz.

The New York Post verified that former pitcher Dotel, who began his career with the New York Mets and later joined the Yankees, was at the nightclub during the collapse but survived, despite initial reports that he was missing.

Dotel played for eight different teams throughout his career, starting with the Mets in 1999 and later suiting up for the Yankees in 2006.

The 51-year-old right-hander spent 15 seasons in the major leagues and was part of the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals squad that clinched the World Series title against the Texas Rangers. "It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner," Dotel said, adding he initially thought it was an earthquake.

Police said that rescue teams were continuing to search through the rubble in hopes of finding more survivors. "We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the city's Center of Emergency Operations.

Escape from the Jaws of Death

At one of the many hospitals treating the wounded, an official stood outside announcing the names of those who had survived, while a frantic crowd shouted the names of their missing loved ones, hoping for answers.

The exact cause of the roof collapse remains unclear at this time.

Noticias SIN reported that 31 of the injured were transported to Dr. Dario Contreras Hospital, where 12 were listed in critical condition.

President Luis Abinader said that all emergency response teams were "working around the clock" to help the victims. "We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred," he wrote on X.

Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía de Garrigó added: "Our city wakes up to a terrible tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. My deepest sympathy goes out to the families still waiting for news of their loved ones."