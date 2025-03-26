Gerhardt Konig: Top Doctor Arrested for Trying to Kill Glamorous Wife by Bashing Her Head with Rocks Before Pushing Her From Hawaii Beauty Spot

A doctor has been accused of trying to kill his wife by shoving her off a scenic cliff in Hawaii and striking her head with a rock—because she refused to take a photo with him, according to authorities. Gerhardt Konig, 46, was arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting his wife, Arielle Konig, 36, at the Pali Lookout in Oahu, leaving her in critical condition.

Arielle, a nuclear engineer, told authorities that Konig, an anesthesiologist from Maui, was on vacation on Oahu with her when he had struck her with his fists and a rock before trying to push her off the hiking trail and kill her, according to cops.

Intended to Kill Her for a Petty Issue

Konig allegedly got infuriated after his wife refused to take a photo with him, law enforcement sources told Hawaii News Now. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the doctor not only punched his wife multiple times and struck her with a rock but also tried to inject her with two syringes.

The report did not specify whether they contained any substances.

Local media reported that Arielle suffered severe head and facial injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Konig, an anesthesiologist, was arrested following a brief chase on foot. Authorities said that he was located near the hiking trail after trying to flee the scene.

"HPD officers located Gerhardt Konig near Pali Highway and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending. Mahalo to the public for your assistance," Honolulu police said in a statement.

The couple lives in a $1.5 million home in Maui but were visiting a scenic location in Oahu when the alleged incident took place.

They have been married since 2018. Konig was previously married and is known to have at least one child.

Even Not Clean in His Own Profession

Hawaii's Division of State Parks announced that Pali Lookout remained closed for the rest of Monday following the shocking incident.

Konig has been suspended from his role as an independent contractor providing services to multiple facilities under Maui Health. "Maui Health is committed to patient safety and upholding the highest standards of care," Maui Health told KHON2 a statement.

"We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD. Dr. Konig has been suspended from the Medical Staff pending investigation."

Konig formerly served as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Engineering.

Later, he became a partner at the Anesthesia Medical Group in Maui.