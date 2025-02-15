Ocala Woman Shot Boyfriend After Finding Out He Impregnated Another Woman, Then Claimed Self-Defense

A 30-year-old Ocala woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder, claiming she shot her boyfriend in the neck in self defense as he approached her during an argument over a voicemail from another woman who claimed she was pregnant with his child.

Damee Bamberg-Gomez was arrested by the Ocala Police Department on Saturday, February 1, on an attempted murder charge after her boyfriend was shot in the neck while inside an apartment.

The boyfriend/victim had "limited motion of his left arm due to the bullet striking his spine," and he was transported to a local hospital, according to the arrest report.

On the date of the shooting, an OPD officer searched the apartment and observed a bloody T-shirt on the living room floor, a few feet from the master bedroom's door. The officer noted in the report that blood stains were visible on the laminate flooring below the shirt, and a shell casing was found across the living room, near the guest bedroom.



Bamberg-Gomez Told Investigators She Found a Voicemail on Victim's Phone of a Woman Claiming to be Pregnant with His Child

Inside the master bedroom, the report stated that a black pistol and its magazine were found on a nightstand near the bed. After being read her Miranda rights, Bamberg-Gomez stated that she had been arguing with the victim regarding his alleged infidelity. She told investigators that the victim had been drinking with a friend earlier in the day, and he came home "heavily intoxicated," according to the report.

Bamberg-Gomez stated that she obtained the victim's cellphone, and she allegedly found a voicemail on it from a blocked number, which belonged to a female. The voicemail alleged that the victim had gotten the female caller pregnant.

According to Bamberg-Gomez's statement, an argument with the victim ensued, and she threw the cellphone at him. She then allegedly felt the victim striking her in the back and side of her head.

Bamberg-Gomez Claimed the Victim Threatened to 'Kill Her' So She Shot Him in the Neck

During the incident, Bamberg-Gomez and the victim fell to the ground, and she stated that she bit him on the back. When she stood up, she stated that she told him she was "getting her stuff' and "leaving him," according to the report.

Bamberg-Gomez claimed that the victim threatened to "kill her" if she tried to leave. She advised that she retrieved her semi-automatic pistol from her nightstand and moved it to the bathroom near the guest bedroom, which was across the living room from the master bedroom.

In her statement, Bamberg-Gomez said that she was standing near the guest bedroom when the victim began walking towards her. She then allegedly grabbed her firearm and shot the victim in the neck. The report stated that the recovered shell casing was located approximately 8 to 10 feet from the blood pile on the living room floor.

Bamberg-Gomez Charged with Attempted Murder

Bamberg-Gomez was placed under arrest and transported to Marion County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond. She is being charged with attempted murder.

Marion County Court records show that on Tuesday, February 4, Bamberg-Gomez entered a written plea of not guilty. She is currently being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. On Tuesday, March 4, Bamberg-Gomez is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. for an arraignment hearing.