Obamas Vacation in Italy on Steven Spielberg's Superyacht While Millions Pay Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing in Italy. They were spotted on Steven Spielberg's Superyacht on Friday (September 19). The rare public appearance of the former first couple was photographed as they boarded the 357-foot vessel to spend the night on the behemoth watercraft.

Obamas Vacation in Italy

The rare public appearance of the former first couple put to rest the ongoing divorce rumors that had been doing the rounds for several years. Michelle Obama arrived at the coast of Portofino hours before Barack Obama boarded the filmmaker's luxurious vessel. The mother of two wore a Canadian tuxedo and accessorized it with sunglasses, a black backpack, and a pair of platform sandals.

The former first lady was photographed warmly greeting the Academy Award-winning director after her arrival on Friday. She enjoyed dinner on board before former President Barack Obama joined her. He arrived at around 10:00 PM on Saturday (September 20) with escorts from the Italian military police force, the carabinieri, Italian intelligence agency DIGOS, bomb-sniffing dogs, and diplomatic vehicles.

The following morning, the retired politician and his wife were seen enjoying breakfast on board. Their Italian weekend continued with lunch at Punta Chiappa near Camogli, accompanied by Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, the director's longtime wife and actress.

Meanwhile, divorce rumours about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama reached their peak after the former First Lady was absent from two high-profile events, the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter and the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Responding to the whispers of their martial trouble, the mother of two said there was not even a moment in their marriage she thought about "quitting her man". She addressed the divorce rumors in a July episode of the podcast, IMO, with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I've thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times and we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to," the former first lady said.