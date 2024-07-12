NZ Phone Repair Shop Employee Suspended After Allegedly Getting Caught Airdropping Woman's Intimate Photos to Himself

A mobile phone repair shop worker has been suspended after allegedly trying to download intimate photos of a customer from her phone when she brought it in to get it fixed.

The customer confronted a store manager at the shop, Mobile Planet at Auckland's Sylvia Park, while her friend filmed a video of the confrontation. The video posted yesterday has gone viral on social media.

Customer Saw a Notification on Her Phone That Read 'AirDrop Failed'

In the video, the woman filming the video says when her friend got her phone back she read a notification that read, "AirDrop failed" and realised that the employee attempted to transfer a nude photo of herself that she had sent to her boyfriend years ago, to his device.

The friend described what allegedly occurred as "an invasion of privacy and absolutely unethical behaviour."

"She got her phone back and realised someone had tried to airdrop her nudes to one of their phones," the woman claimed.

"[This] is such an invasion of privacy."

The manager can be seen attempting to explain the actions of his worker, saying the employee was just swiping through the gallery. The person filming the incident claims the manager went through the employee's phone to make sure the photos were not there but refused to show proof.

The two women were told to go to the customer service desk. The clip ends with the employee appearing to faint, falling to the ground as the manager is seen trying to help him get back up.

Mobile Planet Confirms Employee 'Immediately Suspended,' Investigation Underway

Mobile Planet told the Herald it had "immediately suspended" the worker accused of alleged misconduct while the incident was investigated. The company refused to comment while the investigation was under way.

"We believe it is imperative to allow the investigative process to proceed without interference or speculation," a statement from the Mobile Planet's management said. "We take such matters very seriously and are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our organisation.

A police spokeswoman said they were unaware of the incident. "At this early stage, it doesn't immediately appear the matter has been reported to police," she said. "We would strongly encourage those involved to contact us as soon as possible so we can make appropriate follow-up inquiries. This can be via our 105 phone service or at any police station."

A spokeswoman for Sylvia Park said the mall was aware of the alleged incident and the shop itself was investigating. "Our management team is currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged misconduct."