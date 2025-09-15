NYPD Police Sergeant Caught Engaging in Sexual Acts with Other Men in Sting Operation at Amtrak Train Station

An NYPD police sergeant was caught masturbating with other men inside a Penn Station bathroom last week.

Sgt. Michael Merritt was allegedly caught in the act during a Sept. 3 sting operation conducted by the Amtrak Police Department inside the station, police sources said. The sting operation targeted a restroom known for lewd activity, police sources told the New York Post.

Merritt, 41, was placed on modified assignment the day he was busted, and moved to Brooklyn Criminal Court, according to police paperwork. He was later suspended from the job, a police source added.

It is not yet known if any criminal charges were filed against him for public lewdness or misconduct. The Amtrak Police Department referred questions about the case to the NYPD. "The incident is under internal review," an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement.

When The Post tried to reach Merritt by phone reached by phone, he didn't answer questions about his suspension or what happened at Penn Station. "I'm not commenting right now. Have a good day," he said, before hanging up on a reporter.

Merritt joined the Force in July 2006 and made $134,000 in 2024, NYPD records show.