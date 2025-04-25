NYPD Officer Charged with Sexting Undercover Officer Posing as 14-Year-Old

An NYPD officer tasked with community youth outreach is facing charges in two boroughs for allegedly sexting an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

As reported by the New York Post, Travis N. DeSouza, 35, appeared in a Queens County court on Thursday, April 24, six months after appearing in a Brooklyn court, on child endangerment-related charges after he sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities Sent an Undercover Officer Posing as 14-Year-Old to Approach DeSouza After Becoming Concerned About His Behavior



DeSouza, who was working with the Police Explorers program for young people between 14 and 20 interested in law enforcement, was busted in October last year as part of a sting operation.

Concerned about his behavior, authorities sent a young-looking undercover officer to approach him in person. She identified herself as a 14-year-old girl and expressed interest in the program, per the New York Daily News.

DeSouza Sent the Officer Creepy Texts, Photo of His Aroused Genitals

She gave him her contact info, and a few days later, he texted her descriptions of sexual acts, according to the complaint. "Of course, stop trying to bag me already," the creepy cop wrote in one of the messages to the undercover officer, according to the complaint. He continued the lurid overtures and innuendos via texts and social media — while explicitly acknowledging that she was a minor, officials claim.

"And I don't know even why you got me thinking things I shouldn't because of how far we are of age LOL I should be telling you to stop... but your maturity and the way you act is different," DeSouza allegedly messaged the undercover agent on Snapchat.

He also sent her a photo of what appeared to be an aroused penis covered in clothing, the complaint says. "What's under those shorts?" the undercover agent wrote over Snapchat, according to the complaint. "Something big, maybe more than you can handle," DeSouza allegedly wrote back.

DeSouza Suspended Without Pay, Released on Bail

DeSouza was working within the confines of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn while allegedly sending some of the shocking sexts and sent others from a NYPD building in Queens — which is why he's facing charges in both boroughs.

Officer DeSouza has been suspended without pay from the NYPD, the department said Thursday. He has currently been released on bail.

He was charged in Queens court with attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors in the first degree, official misconduct, obscenity in the third degree, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, according to the criminal complaint.

In Brooklyn, he was hit with charges of attempted disseminating indecent materials to minors in the first degree, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and obscenity in the third degree, records show.